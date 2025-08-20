Open Menu

Sikandar Bakht Stranded In Karachi DHA Flooding After Heavy Downpour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:12 PM

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

A video goes viral on social media shows Bakht in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), where streets are seen submerged following record rainfall

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2025) Former Test cricketer Sikandar Bakht was left stranded in floodwaters after torrential rains lashed Karachi, bringing life in the metropolis to a standstill.

A video widely shared on social media showed Bakht in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), where streets were submerged following record rainfall.

In the clip, he was heard saying, “I have arranged for a boat so I can get home,".

The downpour, which dumped more than 250 millimeters of rain in a single day, crippled the city’s infrastructure, leaving several neighborhoods inundated and without electricity.

The residents across Karachi continued to face severe hardship on Wednesday as floodwater, power outages, and traffic disruption paralyzed routine life.

