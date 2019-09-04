Asian Cycling Confederation felicitates Azhar Shah on PCF elections

Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) has felicitated Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the newly-elected President of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on the successful elections of the federation

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) has felicitated Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the newly-elected President of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on the successful elections of the federation.

"On the outset, please accept my heartiest congratulations for your election as the President of Pakistan Cycling Federation.I am sure the new leadership in cycling will achieve greater heights in the sport," President of ACC Osama Al Shafar said in a felicitation letter to Syed Azhar Ali Shah.

He assured ACC's to support PCF in all developmental ventures in Pakistan.

He also asked Shah to convey his best wishes to Kokab Nadeem Warraich, the newly-elected Chairman of PCF and all other office-bearers, especially the Secretary Generals Ahmed Nisar and Mr. Moazzam."The PCF elections were held on August 26 wherein besides other office-bearers Nisar and Moazaam both were elected as secretaries, with the former serving for the first two years and the latter for the remaining two years. "I wish your new committee all the best and looking forward for your cooperation in the future and assure our wholehearted support to your Federation," he added.