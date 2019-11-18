Asif wins Thal jeep rally, Salma shines among women

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The fourth annual Thal Jeep Rally was won by Asif Fazal Chaudhry in prepaid category here Sunday, the final day of the three-day mega car sport event.

Asif took two hours and thirteen minutes and 43 seconds to cover the 195 km track that began from Chaanga Maanga near head Muhamnadwala and concluded at the same point after passing through parts of district Layyah and Muzaffargarh.

Zain Mehmood stood second, missing the first position by a second only while Jafar Magsi secured third position covering loop in two hours, eighteen minutes and 24 seconds.

Salma Marwat won the women category race by completing the track in two hours and 34 minutes and 45 seconds.

Nauman Khan won the prepaid/B category race by completing the track in two hours and twenty four minutes and 49 seconds.

Amir Khan Magsi stood second (2 hrs, 26 min, 22 sec) and Omar Pervaiz Kiani (2 hrs, 29 min, 35 sec) stood third.

Mian Rafiq Ahmad won the C-category race while Nadeem Khan and Gohar Saangi secured second and third positions respectively.

Zafar Khan Baloch won the D category race while Beerwagh Mazari and Omar Iqbal Kanju secured second and third position.

In stock A category, Nausherwan Tiwana stood first and Zohaib secured second position.

Sultan Iqbal, Daud Abbasi and Usman Iqbal secured first, second and third position in B category race.

In C category race, Asad Marwat, Saeed Mubeen Ahmad and Malik Babar Ijaz grabbed first, second and third position respectively.

Mian Shakeel, Shah Gul Mazari and Arbab Ali secured first, second and third pisition in D category race.

The winners were awarded prizes at a ceremony held at Faisal Stadium.