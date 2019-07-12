UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atletico Madrid Say 120 Mln Euros For Griezmann 'insufficient'

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

Atletico Madrid say 120 mln euros for Griezmann 'insufficient'

Atletico Madrid argued Friday that the 120 million euros ($135 million) Barcelona paid for France forward Antoine Griezmann was "insufficient" and that he had "unilaterally" broken his contract

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Atletico Madrid argued Friday that the 120 million Euros ($135 million) Barcelona paid for France forward Antoine Griezmann was "insufficient" and that he had "unilaterally" broken his contract.

"Atletico Madrid considers that the amount paid is insufficient to meet the release clause as it is obvious that the agreement between the player and Barcelona had been concluded before the release clause dropped from 200 million euros to 120 million euros," the club said in a statement.

The amount attached to the release clause changed on July 1.

Related Topics

France Barcelona July From Agreement Atletico Madrid Million

Recent Stories

Opposition creating hurdles in development: Minist ..

2 minutes ago

AIGP condoles with family of two siblings killed a ..

2 minutes ago

Effective audit must for ensuring transparency in ..

2 minutes ago

Level 2 rugby concluded

2 minutes ago

Russian Envoy to OPCW Warns of New Chemical Provoc ..

7 minutes ago

Shortage of medicines, poor sanitation at PMC Hosp ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.