UrduPoint.com

Attempts To Boycott Olympics In Any Way Wrong: Mongolian Official

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:54 PM

Boycotting Olympics in any way or politicizing sports is wrong, a senior official of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) has said

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Boycotting Olympics in any way or politicizing sports is wrong, a senior official of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) has said.

"The International Olympic Committee's charter clearly states that sports must be politically neutral.

Therefore, I believe that it is wrong to boycott the Olympics in any way," Enkhbat Badar-Uugan, secretary-general of the MNOC, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"We must first consider the interests of our athletes, who have worked hard for many years. All Olympic committees put the interests of their athletes first," Badar-Uugan said.

In that sense, despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, our big Olympic family finally successfully organized the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he said.

