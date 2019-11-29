Aus v/s Pak:Aus win toss,Elect to bat first

Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval here on Friday

ADELAIDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval here on Friday.

Pakistan made three changes to the team which lost against Australia in the first test match at the Gabba and replaced Imran Khan, Haris Sohail and Naseem Shah with Muhammad Abbas, Imam ul Haq and Muhammad Musa (debut). Australia have retained the side which won against Pakistan in the first test match.

Following are the teams: Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam ul Haq, Azher Ali (Captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Musa (Debut) and Muhammad Abbas Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (Captain), Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Stark, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Earlier, debutant fast bowler Muhammad Musa received Test Cap from former Pakistan captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram at the Adelaide Oval.