Aussie diving, hockey teams announced for Tokyo Olympics

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced seven divers on Tuesday for the Tokyo Olympics.

29-year-old Sydney-born Melissa Wu will become the third diver to represent Australia in the four Olympics. She joins 226 of an expected 450 athletes gearing up to represent Australia at Tokyo in just under 40 days.

"The road to Tokyo has certainly been a long one, and now that we are at the pointy end of the journey, I just can't wait to get on the platform and put forward my very best," Wu said.

The AOC also announced the 16-person men's and women's hockey teams for the Tokyo Games on Monday.

The teams have impressive Olympic records. The women's team, also known as Hockeyroos, had three gold medals under their belt, while the men's team, known as Kookaburras having one gold, three silver and five bronze medals - coming full circle with the men's national team bringing home Australia's first gold medal in hockey in Tokyo, 1964.

"There is a lot of talent in this group, a lot of potential, drive, enthusiasm and passion," said Hockeyroos head coach Katrina Powell.

The teams also continue Olympic family traditions, with Brooke Peris, cousin to Olympic champion Nova Peris, and Kaitlin Nobbs following in the footsteps of her mother (Lee Capes, 1988 gold), father (Michael Nobbs, 1984) and uncle (Mark Hager, 1988, 1996 bronze) who have all represented Australia.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.