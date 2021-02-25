UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Hewitt Named To Tennis Hall Of Fame

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Aussie Hewitt named to Tennis Hall of Fame

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Two-time Grand Slam winner Lleyton Hewitt was named to the International Tennis Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Wednesday, along with the Original 9 of the women's professional tour.

The honor for former world number one Hewitt came on the Aussie's 40th birthday.

Hewitt, who amassed 30 tour-level singles titles in his 18-year career, will be inducted in the Player Category.

Not only was he elected by the Hall of Fame's official voting group of media, historians and Hall of Famers, he came first in a global fan vote that took place last year.

Hewitt beat Pete Sampras in the final of the US Open in 2001 and ascended to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Hewitt captured the Wimbledon title the following year and was a finalist at the Australian Open in 2005.

"I am hugely honored to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame," said Hewitt.

"When you are competing, you're so focused on training and your results that week or that year, you don't really look ahead to something like this," he added.

"But when that is all compiled up and deemed deserving of becoming a Hall of Famer, well, it's just the ultimate recognition for a player, and I'm so honored," Hewitt said.

The Original 9 of women's professional tennis -- Americans Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey and Valerie Ziegenfuss as well as Australians Judy Tegart Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid -- took action 50 years ago when they refused to accept the growing disparity in prize money and playing opportunities between women and men in tennis.

On September 23, 1970 the Original 9 signed what would become iconic $1 contracts under the leadership of tennis promoter and World Tennis Magazine publisher Gladys Heldman in order to compete on their own terms, even though competing in their own non-sanctioned event threatened their careers.

Their first event led to the creation of the Virginia Slims Circuit and set the stage for today's WTA Tour.

King welcomed the decision for the Original 9 to serve as the first group to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"This is one of the biggest honors we've ever had," she said. "We're all so excited because of what we went through together. The nine of us were willing to give up our careers for the rest of our lives and never play again for this opportunity to start something."King also paid tribute to innovative coach Dennis Van der Meer, who rounds out the class of 2021, calling him "a brilliant tennis mind and instrumental in our sport's growth."

Related Topics

Tennis World Vote Threatened Melville Nancy Van Dalton Virginia Money September Women Australian Open Media Event All Coach Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

9 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

9 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

8 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

8 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.