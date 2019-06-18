UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Rules Says Sorry To Fans For Stadium 'behaviour' Surveillance

Muhammad Rameez 43 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:18 PM

Aussie rules says sorry to fans for stadium 'behaviour' surveillance

The Australian Football League apologised to fans Tuesday amid angry complaints about overzealous "behavioural awareness officers" patrolling the crowds and rebuking boisterous fans

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Australian Football League apologised to fans Tuesday amid angry complaints about overzealous "behavioural awareness officers" patrolling the crowds and rebuking boisterous fans.

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan said he was sorry fans felt security guards -- some with the Orwellian-sounding titles printed on their vests -- had "impinged" on their fun.

Last weekend saw a spate of complaints about the "behavioural awareness officers" at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, prompting some uncharitable comparisons to notorious secret police services past and present.

Related Topics

Football Police Melbourne

Recent Stories

‘Raasta’ App, providing traffic solutions to n ..

33 seconds ago

Second bench hearing bail plea of Speaker Sindh As ..

39 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) notifies new d ..

41 seconds ago

Xi to Discuss Denuclearization With Kim During Vis ..

42 seconds ago

Operation against drug-peddlers, 200 alcohol bottl ..

51 seconds ago

UN humanitarian chief deplores deadly bombings in ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.