Aussie rules says sorry to fans for stadium 'behaviour' surveillance

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Australian Football League apologised to fans Tuesday amid angry complaints about overzealous "behavioural awareness officers" patrolling the crowds and rebuking boisterous fans.

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan said he was sorry fans felt security guards -- some with the Orwellian-sounding titles printed on their vests -- had "impinged" on their fun.

Last weekend saw a spate of complaints about the "behavioural awareness officers" at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, prompting some uncharitable comparisons to notorious secret police services past and present.