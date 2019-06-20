Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket World Cup

Defending champions Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in their World Cup group match at Trent Bridge on Thursday to go top of the 10-team table

David Warner's superb 166 helped Australia reach 381 for five in their 50 overs and Bangladesh, despite a gallant century from Mushfiqur Rahim, failed to keep up with the required run-rate.

Bangladesh remain fifth in the table, with the top four sides qualifying for next month's semi-finals.