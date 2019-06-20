Australia Beat Bangladesh By 48 Runs In Cricket World Cup
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:49 PM
Defending champions Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in their World Cup group match at Trent Bridge on Thursday to go top of the 10-team table
David Warner's superb 166 helped Australia reach 381 for five in their 50 overs and Bangladesh, despite a gallant century from Mushfiqur Rahim, failed to keep up with the required run-rate.
Bangladesh remain fifth in the table, with the top four sides qualifying for next month's semi-finals.