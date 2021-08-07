UrduPoint.com

Australia Beat Bangladesh By Three Wickets In 4th T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 10:34 PM

Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in 4th T20

Dan Christian smashed 39 in a low-scoring contest as Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the fourth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Saturday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Dan Christian smashed 39 in a low-scoring contest as Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the fourth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Saturday.

Chasing 105 for victory, Australia depended on Christian's 15-ball blitz and Ashton Agar's 27 to achieve their target in 19 overs and register a consolation win in the five-match series.

Bangladesh, who sealed their first ever series win over Australia after winning the third match on Friday, lead 3-1.

Bowlers Mitchell Swepson and Andrew Tye took three wickets each to set up Australia's victory after they restricted Bangladesh to 104-9.

The fifth T20 is on Monday.

Related Topics

T20 Australia Bangladesh Dhaka Lead Mitchell Andrew Tye Christian

Recent Stories

Need stressed for religious harmony, brotherhood i ..

Need stressed for religious harmony, brotherhood in Muharram

1 minute ago
 French Police Pepper Spray Protesters Against Sani ..

French Police Pepper Spray Protesters Against Sanitary Passes During Clashes in ..

1 minute ago
 Malcom hits extra-time winner as Brazil retain Oly ..

Malcom hits extra-time winner as Brazil retain Olympic crown

2 minutes ago
 Women parliamentarians delegation visits Deyaar Re ..

Women parliamentarians delegation visits Deyaar Resort project

2 minutes ago
 England captain Root eyes a hundred as England los ..

England captain Root eyes a hundred as England lose wickets in first Test agains ..

35 minutes ago
 11,000 children to be vaccinated against polio vir ..

11,000 children to be vaccinated against polio virus

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.