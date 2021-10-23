Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup

An unbeaten stand of 40 by Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade saw Australia to a five wicket win over South Africa in the opening match of the Super 12s of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :An unbeaten stand of 40 by Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade saw Australia to a five wicket win over South Africa in the opening match of the Super 12s of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

Chasing 119 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 81-5 but Stoinis (24) and Wade (15) steered them home with two balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier pace bowler Josh Hazlewood returned figures of 2-19 to help limit South Africa to 118-9 after the Aussies elected to bowl first.