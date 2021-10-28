Australia opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in their bid for a second successive win at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in their bid for a second successive win at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Aussies come in unchanged from their opening win over South Africa and Finch said the team is keen to get two more points.

"Looks like a really nice wicket, it's not going to change a huge amount. It is not quite as hot as it usually is in Dubai," said Finch.

"In this tournament, you have to get points somehow, doesn't matter if it's ugly.

"It was nice to get the first two points against a really good South African side. Everyone fit, same team." Maheesh Theekshana returns for Sri Lanka after the mystery spinner missed the team's opening win against Bangladesh due to a back problem.

He comes in for Binura Fernando as the only change in the XI.

"We would have bowled first as well," skipper Dasun Shanaka said at the toss.

"We have to accept it and perform to our standards. The boys are prepared." Teams Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)