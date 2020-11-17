UrduPoint.com
Australia Supports Queensland's Bid To Host Olympic Games 2032

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:21 PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, at a meeting with the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, said that Canberra fully supported Queensland's bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, the IOC microblog said on Tuesday

According to the IOC statement on Twitter, Morrison and Bach met on Tuesday in Tokyo. The parties agreed that sport plays an important role during the coronavirus pandemic and the recovery from the crisis. Morrison and Bach also stressed the need for political neutrality in the IOC and the Olympic Games.

In December 2019, the state of Queensland officially announced its intention to host the 2032 Olympic Games. The bid campaign was to include the city of Brisbane and the resort areas in the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast. In May, the bidding campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, which worsened the economic situation in the region. In June, Head of Australia's National Olympic Committee (NOC) John Coates, called for a renewal of the bid.

