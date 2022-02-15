UrduPoint.com

Australia Win Toss, Bowl In Third T20 Against Sri Lanka

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl in the third Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday

The world champions lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the opening clash by 20 runs then clinching the second in a thrilling super over finale after it ended in a tie.

Steve Smith was concussed during the last match in Sydney and is replaced by Daniel Sams, while Mitchell Starc returns for Pat Cummins as the home team rotate their bowlers. Spinner Ashton Agar also gets an opportunity in place of Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka were rocked ahead of the game by news that star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga had tested positive for Covid-19 -- their third case of the tour.

He is undergoing isolation with Jeffrey Vandersay replacing him.

But batsman Kusal Mendis, who tested positive before the opening game, has recovered and takes his place at the expense of Avishka Fernando.

Teams Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara Umpires: Shawn Craig (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Sam Nogajski (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS).

World Australia Sri Lanka Canberra Sydney Lead Craig Mitchell Dasun Shanaka Jeffrey Vandersay Kusal Mendis Adam Zampa Avishka Fernando Rod Tucker David Boon TV

