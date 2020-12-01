UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Open Finalised 'very Soon', Says Tournament Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:06 PM

Australian Open finalised 'very soon', says tournament chief

The arrangements for next year's Australian Open are close to being finalised, the tournament director said on Tuesday, following a report it could be cancelled over coronavirus difficulties

Melbourne (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The arrangements for next year's Australian Open are close to being finalised, the tournament director said on Tuesday, following a report it could be cancelled over coronavirus difficulties.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said details of the event, whose January 18 start date has been the subject of intense speculation, should be settled "very soon".

"We are confident we will be in a position to finalise details for the Australian Open 2021 very soon," Tiley tweeted.

"Everything will require approval and agreement from the Victorian (state) government before it can be confirmed," he added.

Victoria's sports minister last week said he expected the year's first Grand Slam to be delayed for one or two weeks.

The tournament's fate appears to hinge on when the state government will allow players to arrive, and whether they'll be able to train during their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Tiley had originally wanted players to fly in from mid-December so they could undergo quarantine before playing traditional warm-up events before the Grand Slam.

But state premier Dan Andrews reportedly only wants players to arrive from early January -- making it impossible to play the build-up events before a January 18 start.

State officials are cautious over allowing mass arrivals as Melbourne only emerged from a months-long lockdown to eliminate a second wave of Covid-19 in late October.

Tiley said Tennis Australia was in "constant communication" with players about how they can "safely practise and prepare for a Grand Slam tournament under the Victorian government's proposed quarantine conditions".

Tiley's tweet comes after he was quoted by Melbourne's Herald-Sun as telling a gathering of business leaders that cancelling the Australian Open remained an option.

A report in The Australian newspaper speculated that the ATP Cup, the flagship men's team event that made its debut in January, would be scrapped in the reshuffle.

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Sports Business Melbourne Craig January October Australian Open Event From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific marks the 49thNational Day withDubai- ..

39 seconds ago

Shahid Afridi turns aggressive over misbehavior of ..

21 minutes ago

Asian markets resume rally as traders focus on vir ..

5 minutes ago

KP reports one death, 180 new corona cases during ..

5 minutes ago

Australian scientists draw map of universe using r ..

5 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s wise leadership turned dream of Union i ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.