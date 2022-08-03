Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 03, 2022

Australia's Oscar Piastri will replace two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso at Alpine next season, the team announced Tuesday

Australia's Oscar Piastri will replace two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso at Alpine next season, the team announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Piastri was named Alpine's reserve driver at the start of 2022. He will be promoted after Alonso makes the switch to Aston Martin.

Alpine said the decision was taken "in line with the commitments made by the team" to Piastri.

"Oscar is a bright and rare talent. We are proud to have nurtured and supported him through the difficult pathways of the junior formulae," Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said in a statement.

"Through our collaboration over the past four years, we have seen him develop and mature into a driver who is more than capable of taking the step up to Formula 1.

" Melbourne-born Piastri joined the Alpine academy after winning the Formula Renault Eurocup title in 2019. He took the Formula 3 crown the following year before claiming the Formula 2 championship in 2021.

He will team up with French driver Esteban Ocon at the top level next year.

"Together, we believe the duo will give us the continuity we need to achieve our long-term goal of challenging for wins and championships," said Szafnauer.

Alonso, 41, revealed Monday he would be joining Aston Martin on a multi-year contract from 2023, taking the seat vacated by the imminent retirement of Sebastian Vettel.

The Spaniard, who won his world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, returned to Formula One last season with Alpine after a two-year hiatus.

