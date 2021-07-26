UrduPoint.com
Australia's Titmus Upsets Ledeky To Win Olympic 400m Freestyle Gold

Muhammad Rameez 18 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:10 AM

Australia's Titmus upsets Ledeky to win Olympic 400m freestyle gold

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Ariarne Titmus upset Katie Ledecky to claim the Olympic 400m freestyle gold medal Monday in the second-fastest time ever swum, with the American great having to settle for second.

The Australian inched clear over the final 50m to touch in 3min 56.69sec. Only world record holder Ledecky has ever gone quicker.

Ledecky hit the wall for silver in 3:57.36, with China's Li Bingjie third in 4:01.08.

More Stories From Sports

