UrduPoint.com

Austria's Schwarz Pips Odermatt In California Giant Slalom

Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Austria's Schwarz pips Odermatt in California giant slalom

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Austria's Marco Schwarz won his first World Cup giant slalom beating Swiss favourite Marco Odermatt by three-hundredths of a second at Palisades Tahoe on Saturday.

Odermatt, the overall World Cup leader who earned World Championships giant slalom and downhill gold in Courchevel this month, led after the first run but the pressure was on after a fine second effort from Schwarz.

The Swiss lost his line, going wide in the upper section of the course, losing over half a second on Schwarz but then attacked the bottom of the course making up time but falling just short.

The win for Schwarz is the first giant slalom World Cup win for Austria since the now-retired technical specialist Marcel Hircher's 2019 triumph in Adelboden.

Schwarz won bronze at the recent World Championships and took silver in the combined.

It was Odermatt's 16th straight podium in giant slalom and extends his lead over Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the overall standings to 386 points.

Kilde finished in 24th place, 3.05 seconds off the winning pace but his compatriot Rasmus Windingstad took third, 0.36 seconds behind Schwarz, for his third career podium and his first since 2019 in Alta Badia.

Another Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen, who is second to Odermatt in the giant slalom standings, finished fourth.

There was disappointment for France's Alexis Pinturault, who was just 25 hundredths off the lead after the first run but ended up in seventh, 1.40 seconds off Schwarz.

Switzerland's Loic Meillard, giant slalom silver medallist behind Odermatt at the World Championships, finished 11th.

The start of the first race was delayed by an hour due to heavy snowfall in recent days.

The California resort -- which hosted the Olympic Games in 1960 under its former name of Squaw Valley -- is hosting World Cup races for the first time since women raced there in 2017.

Men are slated to end the stop with a slalom on Sunday.

Related Topics

World France Norway Fine Alta Lead Austria Women Sunday 2017 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

1 minute ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

6 minutes ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

10 hours ago
 21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malat ..

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.