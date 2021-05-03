Auto Racing: IndyCar Texas Grand Prix race 2 results

Top finishers on Sunday in the second race of the IndyCar weekend double-header on the 1.5-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

Miami (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Top finishers on Sunday in the second race of the IndyCar weekend double-header on the 1.5-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas: 1. Pato O'Ward (MEX/Arrow Mclaren) 248 laps in 2hr 6min 31.1155sec (avg speed: 169.36 mph) 2. Josef Newgarden (USA/Penske) at 1.2443sec 3. Graham Rahal (USA/Rahal Letterman) at 5.6449 4. Scott Dixon (NZL/Chip Ganassi) same lap 5. Colton Herta (USA/Andretti Autosport) s.

l.

6. Simon Pagenaud (FRA/Penske) s.l.

7. Alex Palou (ESP/Chip Ganassi) s.l.

8. Scott McLaughlin (NZL/Penske) s.l.

9. Rinus VeeKay (NED/Ed Carpenter) s.l.

10. Ryan Hunter-Reay (USA/Andretti Autosport) s.l.

Standings after 4 of 17 races1. Scott Dixon (NZL/Chip Ganassi) 153 pts, 2. Pato O'Ward (MEX/Arrow McLaren) 131, 3. Alex Palou (ESP/Chip Ganassi) 127, 4. Josef Newgarden (USA/Penske) 116, 5. Graham Rahal (USA/Rahal Letterman) 107afp