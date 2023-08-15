Azadi Cup Table Tennis championship kicks off in Abbottabad

The Regional Sports Department and Table Tennis Association of Hazara Tuesday organized the Azadi Cup Table Tennis Championship here at the City Sports Complex

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Regional Sports Department and Table Tennis Association of Hazara Tuesday organized the Azadi Cup Table Tennis Championship here at the City Sports Complex.

Rizwan Abbasi speaking on the occasion emphasized the importance of hosting numerous events to boost the morale of the youth. He urged for more events to be organized, providing opportunities for them to excel and shine in the field of sports.

He highlighted that these players are our precious assets and their progress is essential to brighten the name of the nation and the country.

Their supervision is crucial under all circumstances, ensuring their motivation remains intact.

President of Regional Table Tennis Association Zahid Khan, Secretary Sajid Mughal, and Shaukat Hussain were also present on the occasion.

On the first day of the championship exciting matches between boys and girls, in which boys and girls emerged victorious in their matches, securing their positions in the main event. On this occasion, Zahid Khan and Sajid Rafiq Mughal presented the event report and extended a warm welcome to the guests.