Babar Azam And Shahid Afridi Shine In PSL 9 Batting Display

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2024 | 02:59 PM

Babar Azam leads with an outstanding strike rate of 243, accumulating 56 runs in the crucial death overs (17-20) of PSL 9 matches, and Shaheen Afridi boasts the highest batting strike rate of 219 against spinners in the tournament.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2024) Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 has witnessed impressive performances in the batting department, notably from Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi, captained by Babar Azam, has secured a spot in the playoffs, while Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, failed to make it to the final four of PSL 9.

Multan Sultans emerged as the first team to reach the playoffs with seven victories in their ten league matches. Prior to their association with the Zalmi Franchise, they had won six out of their ten matches.

As the tournament enters a decisive phase, Karachi's National Bank cricket Arena gears up for an intense showdown between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1. This clash between the top teams will determine the first finalist of the exhilarating PSL season.

