Babar Azam Moves Up By 28 Points In ICC Latest ODI Ranking

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:21 PM

Babar Azam moves up by 28 points in ICC latest ODI ranking

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli behind Babar Azam in the latest ranking update of International Cricket Council.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2021) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lead over Indian skipper Virat Kohli in One Day International (ODI) ranking got more stronger by 28 points, the ICC updated on Wednesday.

Babar Azam with 873 points was at the number one spot in the ODI batting rankings.

Virat Kohli who is lagging 28 points behind from Babar Azam is at the second position. Australia pace duo Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also secured positions in the ICC ODI bowling rankings in the ICC latest update.

The Australian bowlers moved up after their excellent performance against West Indies in the latest ODI’s series.

Hazlewood, who took five wickets at 5.

80 with an economy of 2.07, has surged five places to second on the bowling rankings.

The Australian sits behind New Zealand seamer Trent Boult, who leads ratings with 737 points. This is the first time that Hazlewood has sat second on the rankings since 2018.

Starc, who took 11 wickets at 10.63, climbed 10 spots to eighth with 652 rating points.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has climbed to a career-best ranking of second among T20I bowlers. While Hasaranga, who was at third position among T20I bowlers before this week’s update, moved to second with a rating of 720 after taking 2/28 in the series opener against India on Sunday.

