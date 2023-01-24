UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Named Captain Of ICC ODI Team Of 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Babar Azam named captain of ICC ODI Team of 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's cricket captain and the most successful batsman, Babar Azam gained another distinction in his so far illustrious cricket career when the International Cricket Council named him as the captain of the (ICC) ODI Team of the Year for 2022.

The 28-year-old registered eight scores of more than fifty in the nine games he played in 2022. He finished the year with 679 runs at a mammoth average of 84.87, said the information made available here on Tuesday by the ICC.

The ICC praised Pakistan Skipped saying, "Babar Azam once again showed his prowess in the 50-over format, displaying once again why he has ruled the roost at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings since July 2021.

" ICC, in their press release, added that it was a memorable year for Babar as captain of the Pakistan ODI team as he won all three series. Pakistan were unstoppable in the ODI format, losing just one match (against Australia) out of nine.

ICC said that due to his leadership skills, he leads the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2022.

However, Babar is the only Pakistani player to make it to the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

The team includes Babar Azam (c) (Pakistan), Travis Head (Australia), Shai Hope (West Indies), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Mehidy HassanMiraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammad Siraj (India), Trent Boult (New Zealand)and Adam Zampa (Australia).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket ICC Australia Bangladesh Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza Babar Azam Travis Head Adam Zampa Shreyas Iyer July All Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks t ..

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks to be made public

19 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics ..

Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

31 minutes ago
 PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Sch ..

PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Schemes

38 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

2 hours ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.