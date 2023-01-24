Babar Azam named captain of ICC ODI Team of 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's cricket captain and the most successful batsman, Babar Azam gained another distinction in his so far illustrious cricket career when the International Cricket Council named him as the captain of the (ICC) ODI Team of the Year for 2022.

The 28-year-old registered eight scores of more than fifty in the nine games he played in 2022. He finished the year with 679 runs at a mammoth average of 84.87, said the information made available here on Tuesday by the ICC.

The ICC praised Pakistan Skipped saying, "Babar Azam once again showed his prowess in the 50-over format, displaying once again why he has ruled the roost at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings since July 2021.

" ICC, in their press release, added that it was a memorable year for Babar as captain of the Pakistan ODI team as he won all three series. Pakistan were unstoppable in the ODI format, losing just one match (against Australia) out of nine.

ICC said that due to his leadership skills, he leads the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2022.

However, Babar is the only Pakistani player to make it to the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

The team includes Babar Azam (c) (Pakistan), Travis Head (Australia), Shai Hope (West Indies), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Mehidy HassanMiraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammad Siraj (India), Trent Boult (New Zealand)and Adam Zampa (Australia).