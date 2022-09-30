UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Reaches 3000 Runs In T20Is, Equals Kohli's Record

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 30, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Pakistam Captain Babar Azam reached 3000 runs in T20Is and became the joint quickest to 3000 in T20I alongside Virat Kohli of India during sixth match of the seven matches series against England at Gaddafi Stadium, on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistam Captain Babar Azam reached 3000 runs in T20Is and became the joint quickest to 3000 in T20I alongside Virat Kohli of India during sixth match of the seven matches series against England at Gaddafi Stadium, on Friday.

Babar Azam reached the milestone in 81 innings off 86 matches. He is the eighth player to achieve the honor and the fifth Men's batter to cross 3000 runs mark.

Babar Azam achieved the milestone when he scored 52 runs on his way to 87 n.

o. off 59 balls innings which helped Pakistan reach a competitive total of 169-6 in 20 overs.

Babar is the first Pakistani batter to reach the milestone and the fifth in Men's T20Is alongside Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, New Zealander Martin Guptil and Irish Paul Stirling.

Overall Babar Azam is the eighth International batter to reach the mark which includes three women T20I batters Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning and Stefanie Taylor.

