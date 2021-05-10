UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam’s Message On International Mother’s Day Goes Viral

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:50 PM

Babar Azam’s message on International Mother’s Day goes viral

Over 20 thousand people have liked and many others commented on the post shared by Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s heartfelt note for his mother grabbed huge attention on International Mother Day.

Over 20 thousand people liked and many others commented on his post.

The 26-year-old Babar expressed love for his ‘Mama Ji’ and wrote: “Beyond your love, support, care and kindness I do not exist.

Forever in your debt. May Allah SWT keep your shade on us,”.

Babar, in the second part of his tweet, said that mothers were ‘the real essence of this world and also the real architect of the society’.

Many other cricketers have also posted messages on the International Mother Day and asked their fans for prayers for their parents who had left this world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World May Post Love

More Stories From Sports

