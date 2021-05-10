Babar Azam’s message on International Mother’s Day goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s heartfelt note for his mother grabbed huge attention on International Mother Day.

Over 20 thousand people liked and many others commented on his post.

The 26-year-old Babar expressed love for his ‘Mama Ji’ and wrote: “Beyond your love, support, care and kindness I do not exist.

Forever in your debt. May Allah SWT keep your shade on us,”.

Babar, in the second part of his tweet, said that mothers were ‘the real essence of this world and also the real architect of the society’.

Many other cricketers have also posted messages on the International Mother Day and asked their fans for prayers for their parents who had left this world.