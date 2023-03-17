UrduPoint.com

Babar Fastest To Reach 9,000 Runs In T20 Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Babar fastest to reach 9,000 runs in T20 cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan all-formats captain Babar Azam continues to shine in the world of cricket as he has become the fastest batter to score 9,000 runs in T20 during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight eliminator against Islamabad United on late Thursday in Lahore.

The star batsman achieved the milestone in 245 innings, surpassing West Indies' Chris Gayle, who completed 9,000 runs in 249 innings.

Azam scored 64 runs on 39 balls with the help of 10 fours.

India's Virat Kohli is third on the list as he took 271 innings to score 9,000 while Australia's David Warner achieved the milestone in 273 innings.

