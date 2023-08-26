Bahria college wins 8th Essa Lab Trophy Girls Basketball Tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Bahria College Karsaz beat their own college junior team by 36-28 points in the final of the 8th Essa Lab Girls Basketball Tournament held at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh under the auspices of Osman Club and Firdous Ittihad Basketball Club, here Saturday.

The best player of the tournament was Fiza Khan, while KMA Girls College was awarded the Isa Abdullah 'Best Performance Award' for promoting the game of basketball and maintaining high discipline in the tournament, a communique said.

International player and Chairman of Selection Committee of KBBA Muhammad Yaqoob was the chief guest of the final.

Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan Organizing Secretary Zaima Khatoon and others were present on this occasion.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan, D.P.E of Bahria College Nusrat Afzal and D.P.E Talat Idris of KMA College were awarded Commissioner Karachi Best Performance Award for their outstanding services in the promotion of sports and especially basketball.

Earlier, On behalf of the winning team, Manahil Khan scored 10 points, Kanza Ali scored 8 points and Umama Bajwa scored 4 points, while Shafaq Bajwa scored 9 points, Asda Akbar scored 6 points and Fiza Khan scored six points on behalf of the runner-up team.

In the final match, Haji Ashraf Yahya, Zahid Malik, Naeem Ahmed acted as referees while Ayesha Zulfiqar, Hifza Khan, Minaheel Farooq and Usman Haider Khan performed the duties of technical officials.