Bajaur wins Weightlifting, Bodybuilding trophies

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Bajaur district clinched the trophies of the Integrated District sports Festival Weightlifting and Bodybuilding events being played here at different venues across merged tribal areas and Peshawar.

Bajaur clinched the trophy in weightlifting and bodybuilding competitions. District Sports Officer Khyber Raheed Gul Malaguri, Amir Iqbal, Imran Khan, Ayub Khan and other personalities were present.

In the weightlifting competitions held at Peshawar Sports Complex, Bajaur won 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 64 points. Khyber took second position with two bronze and 24 points and Mohmand took third position with 2 bronze and 10 points.

Javed Ahmed of Bajaur won first, Suleiman second and Misbahullah of Mohmand third in 55 kg category, Abdul Rehman of Bajaur first in 61 kg category Khan second and Muhammad Rehan of Karam third, Kamran of Bajaur first in 73 kg, Zeeshan of Bajaur second and Luqman of Mohmand third, Khalil-ur-Rehman of Bajaur first in 85 kg, Imran second of Khyber and Khadim of Khyber in third, Anwar Hussaini of Bajaur in over 85 kg category, Anwar of Bajaur won the first position, Rehan of Khyber won the second position and Shakeel Ahmed won the third position.

Wajid Raza of Khyber won first in 55 kg, Abdul Raziq of Karam second, Fawad Zaman of Bajaur first in 60 kg, Luqman Hakeem of Bajaur second and Muhammad Bilal of Karam third, Abbas Yousuf of Bajaur first in 65 kg. Luqman Hakeem of Bajaur won second and Salan of Bajaur third, Muhammad Tahir of Khyber won first in 70 kg, Abu Dhar of Bajaur second and Zubair of Khyber third, Haseeb Khan of Bajaur won first in 75 kg, Shafiq of Khyber. Muhammad Idrees of Bajaur came second and third in 80 kg category.

Apart from International Athlete and Coach Imran, former Chief South Asia Muhammad Ijaz and Chief Judge Taj Muhammad, General Secretary Peshawar Bodybuilding Association performed the duties of Chief Judge and Judge respectively.