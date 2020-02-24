Bakhtawar girls cadet college clinched first position in Hockey event

In connection with annual winter festival kicked off here, Hockey tournament was played here on Monday in which 4 teams including Bahktawar cadet college for girls, govt girls high school court road, Fauji Foundation girls school and Nawabshah girls senior participated

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :In connection with annual winter festival kicked off here, Hockey tournament was played here on Monday in which 4 teams including Bahktawar cadet college for girls, govt girls high school court road, Fauji Foundation girls school and Nawabshah girls senior participated.

According to details, Bakhtawar cadet college team clinched first team and termed winner of the game while defeating court road girls high school team whereas Fauji foundation girls team got third position.