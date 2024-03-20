Bangladesh Call Up Hridoy For Mushfiqur In Sri Lanka Test
Bangladesh on Wednesday handed batsman Towhid Hridoy his maiden Test call-up, replacing injured Mushfiqur Rahim in the two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning on Friday in Sylhet
Batting mainstay Mushfiqur was ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury he sustained in the third and final one-day international in Chittagong on Monday.
Hridoy has played 30 ODIs and 14 Twenty20 internationals, but is yet to make his Test debut.
The former Under-19 World Cup winner averages 48.
05 after 14 first-class matches.
Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the ODI series. Sri Lanka won the preceding three-match Twenty20 series 2-1.
The second Test, which is part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, will begin in Chittagong on March 30.
Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Shadman islam, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana
