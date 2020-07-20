UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Cricketers Resume Training, One By One

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:04 PM

Bangladesh cricketers resume training, one by one

Bangladesh cricketers have resumed training, but only one player and a trainer are allowed inside Dhaka's main stadium at a time as a precaution against coronavirus

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Bangladesh cricketers have resumed training, but only one player and a trainer are allowed inside Dhaka's main stadium at a time as a precaution against coronavirus.

"I could hold the bat again after about four months... It felt good," said batsman Imrul Kayes, one of two cricketers to train at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

"We did gym work at home over the past four months but couldn't practise batting," he said.

"Hopefully we can take advantage of this opportunity." The Bangladesh cricket board opened the stadium on Sunday, with wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, batsman Mohammad Mithun and pacer Shafiul islam among the first allowed to train.

Only one trainer is allowed to be with each player inside the stadium.

In common with other cricketing nations, Bangladesh suspended all sporting activities in March after the first coronavirus case was recorded in the country.

At least three players -- including former national skipper Mashrafe Mortaza -- tested positive for the virus, but they all recovered.

Bangladesh's first match since the epidemic started is due in December, when Sri Lanka visit to play three one-day internationals.

