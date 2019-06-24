Bangladesh keep semi-final hopes alive with 62-run defeat of Afghanistan

Bangladesh boosted their bid to reach the Cricket World Cup semi-finals as Shakib Al Hasan's superb all-round display inspired a 62-run win over Afghanistan on Monday

Shakib's 51 laid the foundations for Bangladesh to score 262-7 and made him the leading run-scorer in this year's World Cup.

The 32-year-old then ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with superb figures of 5-29 from 10 overs.

Bangladesh are up to fifth place in the 10-team group stage, one point behind fourth placed England in the race to seal a semi-final berth via a top four finish.