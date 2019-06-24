UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Keep Semi-final Hopes Alive With 62-run Defeat Of Afghanistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:57 PM

Bangladesh keep semi-final hopes alive with 62-run defeat of Afghanistan

Bangladesh boosted their bid to reach the Cricket World Cup semi-finals as Shakib Al Hasan's superb all-round display inspired a 62-run win over Afghanistan on Monday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Bangladesh boosted their bid to reach the cricket World Cup semi-finals as Shakib Al Hasan's superb all-round display inspired a 62-run win over Afghanistan on Monday.

Shakib's 51 laid the foundations for Bangladesh to score 262-7 and made him the leading run-scorer in this year's World Cup.

The 32-year-old then ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with superb figures of 5-29 from 10 overs.

Bangladesh are up to fifth place in the 10-team group stage, one point behind fourth placed England in the race to seal a semi-final berth via a top four finish.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan World Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan From Top Race

Recent Stories

RPO directs to enhance patrolling to curb crime

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Maryam's all roar aims at sending Nawaz abroad: Ra ..

2 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in Sindh province: Ali Zaidi

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency to Launch First Ever Global Refu ..

6 minutes ago

Georgia's Opposition Party Will Not Attend Moscow ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.