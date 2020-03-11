UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Opt To Bowl In Second Zimbabwe T20

Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl Wednesday in the second Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl Wednesday in the second Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Monday's first match by 48 runs.

Bangladesh handed pacer Hasan Mahmud a Twenty20 debut and picked Mohammad Naim and Al-Amin Hossain for Tamim Iqbal, Shafiul islam and Aminul Islam in their three changes from the opening win.

Zimbabwe handed a Twenty20 cap to Charlton Tshuma for Donald Tiripano in their only change.

Bangladesh won the preceding one-day international series 3-0 and one-off Test by an innings and 106 runs.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (Capt), Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams (Capt), Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)tv Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).

