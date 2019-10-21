Bangladesh U16 team to arrive Tuesday for two three-day, three one-day matches in Rawalpindi

As full restoration of international cricket in the country continues, Pakistan will host Bangladesh U16 for two three-day and three one-day matches from October 25 to November, 8

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):As full restoration of international cricket in the country continues, Pakistan will host Bangladesh U16 for two three-day and three one-day matches from October 25 to November, 8.

The Bangladesh side will arrive in Rawalpindi on Tuesday for what is the reciprocal tour after Pakistan U16 toured Bangladesh earlier this year in April and May, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release said on Monday.

The five matches will be played at Rawalpindi's Khan Research Laboratories Ground (KRLG).

During this time, Bangladesh women's team will be in Lahore for three T2oIs and two ODIs against Pakistan women's team.

After the success of Sri Lanka's tour of Karachi and Lahore, this series is expected to further underscore Pakistan's ability to host international teams and establish the country as a safe tourist destination ahead of Sri Lanka's return to Pakistan in December for Tests and Bangladesh's men's team tour early next year.

PCB Director � International Cricket Operation, Zakir Khan said: "I want to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for sending their U16 side to Pakistan. Competitive age-group cricket serves great opportunity to emerging players to enhance their skills and at the same time it helps the selectors to identify the upcoming talent.

"I am sure this series will not only help both boards identify the future stars of their respective countries but will also establish confidence in Pakistan's ability to host more top-flight cricket in the country." The junior selection committee, headed by Saleem Jaffar, also announced the squads for the two three-day and three one-day matches.

The teams were selected after practice matches from the ongoing camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, which runs from October 12 to 21.

Squads: Three-day: Aaliyan Mehmood (captain) (Karachi), Mohammad Waqas (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Abbas Ali (Peshawar), Afzal Manzoor (wicketkeeper) (Sialkot), Ahmad Khan (Abbottabad), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Ali Hasan (Sialkot), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Ayaz Shah (FATA), Farhad Khan (FATA), Haseeb Imran (Rawalpindi), Ibrar Afzal (Lahore), Khalid Khan (Quetta), Mohammad Shehzad (Multan), Mohammad Sikandar (Hyderabad) and Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad) One-day: Aaliyan Mehmood (captain) (Karachi), Mohammad Waqas (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Abbas Ali (Peshawar), Ahmad Khan (Abbottabad), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Ali Hasan (Sialkot), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Hussain (Rawalpindi), Ibtasham Rehman (Faisalabad) (subject to fitness), Ismail Khan (FATA), Khalid Khan (Quetta), Mohammad Shehzad (Multan), Muneeb Wasif (Lahore), Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad), Zain Anwar (Karachi) and Zubair Shinwari (wicketkeeper) (FATA) Team management: Ijaz Ahmad (coach-cum-manager), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Hafiz Naeem ul Rasool (physiotherapist) and Usman Hashmi (analyst) Schedule: 25-27 October � First three-day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi 30 October-1 November � Second three-day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi 4 November � First One-Day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi6 November � Second One-Day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi8 November � Third One-Day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi