Bangladesh Vs India 1st Test Scoreboard

December 15, 2022

Bangladesh vs India 1st Test scoreboard

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after India innings on the second day of their first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday: India first innings (overnight 278-6) KL Rahul b Khaled 22 Shubman Gill c Yasir b Taijul 20 Cheteshwar Pujara b Taijul 90 Virat Kohli lbw b Taijul 1 Rishabh Pant b Mehidy 46 Shreyas Iyer b Ebadot 86 Axar Patel lbw b Mehidy 14 Ravichandran Ashwin st Nurul b Mehidy 58 Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Taijul 40 Umesh Yadav not out 15 Mohammed Siraj c Mushfiqur b Mehidy 4 Extras (lb 1, nb2, p5 ) 8 Total (all out; 133.

5 overs) 404 Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Gill), 2-45 (Rahul), 3-48 (Kohli), 4-112 (Pant), 5-261 (Pujara), 6-278 (Patel), 7-293 (Iyer), 8-385 (Ashwin), 9-393 (Yadav), 10-404 (Siraj) Bowling: Ebadot 21-2-70-1(nb2), Khaled 20-3-43-1, Shakib 12-4-26-0, Taijul 46-10-133-4, Mehidy 31.5-6-112-4, Yasir 1-0-7-0, Najmul 2-0-7-0 Toss: India Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

