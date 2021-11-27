UrduPoint.com

Barbarians V Samoa Cancelled Due To Covid

Muhammad Rameez 53 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Saturday's scheduled rugby clash between Barbarians and Samoa at Twickenham was cancelled 90 minutes before kick-off due to a number of coronavirus cases in the invitational side

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Saturday's scheduled rugby clash between Barbarians and Samoa at Twickenham was cancelled 90 minutes before kick-off due to a number of coronavirus cases in the invitational side.

A statement released by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said four players and two members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Scotland back-row Ryan Wilson had been due to captain a side including South African World Cup winners Duane Vermeulen, Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff, as well as Australia internationals James O'Connor and Nic White.

The match was set to serve as a swansong for Ireland great and two-time British and Irish Lions tourist Rob Kearney, who was named among the replacements and planned to retire following the fixture.

The newly vacant kick-off slot will be taken by a game between the Barbarians women's team and a Springbok women's XV, which had been due to start at 1715 GMT.

"Due to six confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Barbarians men's team (four players and two members of staff), the Professional Game Testing Oversight Group has advised that the fixture scheduled to be played against Samoa at 2.30 pm today is unable to proceed," the RFU said in a statement.

"We appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend, but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority."

