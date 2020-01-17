UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barkley Will Stay With Chelsea, Says Lampard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 09:09 PM

Barkley will stay with Chelsea, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley will not be allowed to leave during the January transfer window despite reported interest from West Ham

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Frank Lampard says Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley will not be allowed to leave during the January transfer window despite reported interest from West Ham.

West Ham manager David Moyes is said to be keen on a loan deal for Barkley after the pair worked together at Everton.

But Lampard is keen to keep the 26-year-old England international at Stamford Bridge after his recent return to form.

Lampard criticised Barkley earlier this season for lacking professionalism after a row with a taxi driver during a night out in Liverpool.

But Barkley, who has made only six league starts this term, is back from a nagging foot injury and impressed during Chelsea's win over Burnley last weekend, prompting Blues boss Lampard to insist the midfielder remains firmly in his plans.

"There's no talk here of Ross Barkley going anywhere; he's our player," Lampard told reporters on Friday.

Related Topics

Loan Driver Liverpool David Stamford January From Chelsea

Recent Stories

Lesotho PM confirms resignation after alleged link ..

2 minutes ago

EOBI paid Rs.33 billion to pensioners, collection ..

2 minutes ago

Mayer edges Pinturault for surprise combined win

2 minutes ago

22 law breakers held in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei slams 'cowardly' European governme ..

15 minutes ago

Planning minister assures AJK govt full support to ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.