Barkley will stay with Chelsea, says Lampard

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Frank Lampard says Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley will not be allowed to leave during the January transfer window despite reported interest from West Ham.

West Ham manager David Moyes is said to be keen on a loan deal for Barkley after the pair worked together at Everton.

But Lampard is keen to keep the 26-year-old England international at Stamford Bridge after his recent return to form.

Lampard criticised Barkley earlier this season for lacking professionalism after a row with a taxi driver during a night out in Liverpool.

But Barkley, who has made only six league starts this term, is back from a nagging foot injury and impressed during Chelsea's win over Burnley last weekend, prompting Blues boss Lampard to insist the midfielder remains firmly in his plans.

"There's no talk here of Ross Barkley going anywhere; he's our player," Lampard told reporters on Friday.