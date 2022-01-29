Barty wins first set in Australian Open final

Top seed Ashleigh Barty won the first set of the Australian Open women's singles final 6-3 against 27th seeded American Danielle Collins on Saturday

Two-time Grand Slam winner Barty is attempting to become the first Australian to clinch the title on home soil in 44 years, while Collins is looking to win a major for the first time.

Barty broke in the sixth game when Collins double-faulted.