Barty Wins First Set In Australian Open Final

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2022 | 02:46 PM

Barty wins first set in Australian Open final

Top seed Ashleigh Barty won the first set of the Australian Open women's singles final 6-3 against 27th seeded American Danielle Collins on Saturday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Top seed Ashleigh Barty won the first set of the Australian Open women's singles final 6-3 against 27th seeded American Danielle Collins on Saturday.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Barty is attempting to become the first Australian to clinch the title on home soil in 44 years, while Collins is looking to win a major for the first time.

Barty broke in the sixth game when Collins double-faulted.

>