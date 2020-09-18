Baseball Federation of Asia postpones U-12 Asian Baseball Championship till next year

The Baseball Federation of Asia has postponed the 11th Under-12 Asian Baseball Championship to be played in Chinese Taipei till March next year owing to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Baseball Federation of Asia has postponed the 11th Under-12 Asian Baseball Championship to be played in Chinese Taipei till March next year owing to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), said here on Friday that as COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect most countries and international travel restrictions are still in place in the presence of all these factors, it is impossible to hold any international competition.

"While coronavirus has severely affected sports activities around the world, baseball has not been safe. The Baseball Federation of Asia has postponed the Under-12 Asian Baseball Championship to be played November this year and now the event will be played in March 2021," he added.

The Asian Federation has also allowed 13-year-old players to participate in the event as the championship has been delayed for many months, he asserted.

Syed Fakhar Shah said that further events postponed by the Baseball Federation of Asia include the East Asia Cup, Coach Clinic and Scorer Clinic. These events will now take place next year.

"Events to be played next year are 11th Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship, the 3rd Asian Women's Baseball Championship, the 13th East Asia Cup, the 15th West Asia Cup, the Empire Clinic, the Coach Clinic and the Scorer Clinic," he said adding "Baseball Federation of Asia has invited all member countries to host these events".