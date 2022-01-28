Beijing Olympics Organizing Committee Reports 12 COVID-19 Infections Among Arrivals

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games said Friday that 12 positive COVID-19 cases have been detected within the past 24 hours among those arriving for the event.

A total of 1,682 people arrived in China for the Games on Thursday including 1,042 athletes and team officials and 640 other stakeholders, according to the committee.

After PCR-testing at the airport, infection was confirmed in 10 of them including two athletes and team members. Two more positive cases were detected among stakeholders who had arrived in Beijing beforehand and were retested.

On Thursday, the committee said about 15 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in stakeholders who arrived at the Games, but no athlete tested positive.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be declared open on February 4 and will run until February 20.