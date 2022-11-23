UrduPoint.com

Belgium V Canada World Cup Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published November 23, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Belgium v Canada World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the 2022 World Cup Group F match between Belgium and Canada at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the 2022 World Cup Group F match between Belgium and Canada at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Belgium (3-5-2) Thibaut Courtois; Leander Dendoncker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Timothy Castagne; Eden Hazard (capt), Michy Batshuayi Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP) Canada (3-4-3) Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Junior Hoilett, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson (capt), Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies Coach: John Herdman (ENG) Referee: Janny Sikazwe (ZAM)

