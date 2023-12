Muhammad Salar came from behind to snatch victory from Abdullah Adnan in a thrilling three-set 2nd round fixture of the 9th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championships 2023 at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Muhammad Salar came from behind to snatch victory from Abdullah Adnan in a thrilling three-set 2nd round fixture of the 9th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championships 2023 at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Both players played the highest level of the tennis but in the third set Muhammad Salar excelled his game and broke the serve at 3-3, winning the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Matches in other categories were also held on Thursday.

Following are the results:

Men Singles:

2nd round: Muhammad Shoaib bt Ahmed Naeel 6-2,6-1; Muhammad Salar bt Abdullah Adnan 4-6.7-5,6-3; Yousaf Khalil bt Hamza Asim 6-2,6-1; Barkat ullah bt Hamza Roman 6-2,6-3;

Men Doubles:

2nd round: Yousaf Khalil/Barkat ullah bt Sami Zeb Khan/Ahmed Naeel 7-5,6-1; Muhammad Shoaib/ Muzzamil Murtaza bt Hamza Asim/Muhammad Salar 6-3,6-2;

Ladies Singles:

Pre Quarter: Sarah Mehboob bt Daliah Ashraf 6-2,6-0; Asifa Shabaz bt Labika Durab 6-2,6-1; Mehak Khokhar bt Syeda Ajwa 6-0,6-1;

U-18 Boys Single Results:

Quarterfinal: Hamza Roman bt Asad Zaman 6-4,6-3; Mahatir Muhammad bt Muhammad Salar 6-2,6-2; Hamza Asim bt Ehtisham Himayun 6-4,6-2;

U-18 Girls Single Results:

1st round: Zunaisha Noor bt Dalia Ashraf 6-0,6-1;

U-14 Boys single:

Quaterfinal: Muzzamil Bhand bt Muhammad Yahya 4-0.

4-1; Hassan Usmani bt Haziq Asim 2-4,4-0,4-0; Mahd Shezad bt Haziq Areejo 5-4(7),2-4,4-2; Rohab Faisal bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-5(5),4-2,4-2;

U-12 Boys Single:

Pre Quarterfinal: Ahmed Hussain bt Ansar ullah 4-1,4-2; Shayan Afridi bt Muhammad Shakeeb 4-1,4-1; Raziq Sultan bt Muhammad Faizan 4-1,4-0; Abdul Wasay bt Majid Ali Bachani 4-1,4-1; Zayed Zaman bt Raja Muhammad Taha 4-1,4-0; Rashid Ali Bachani bt Waniya Khalid Raja 4-,4-0; Arsh Imran bt Behroze Memoon 4-0,4-1;

Boys Under 10:

Pre Quarterfinal: Qasim ul Khair bt Umer Zaman 4-1,4-2; Majid Ali Bachani bt Ali Nasir 4-0,4-1; Rashid Ali Bachani bt Fatima Maqsood 4-0,4-2; Arsh Imran bt Beroze Memoon 4-0,4-0; Salar Khan bt Amna Maqsood 4-1,4-2; Ibrahim Gil bt Amir Masood 4-0,4-1;

Vetran Doubles 45+

Quarterfinal: Sohail Bulant/Yasin Abbassi bt Anwar ul Haq/Asim Israr 6-3,6-0; Muhammad Amin/Murtaza Hussain bt Gul Hameed/Younus Khan 6-2,6-2;