Bennett Edges Sprint To Take Fourth Stage Of UAE Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:39 PM

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE Tour

Irish rider Sam Bennett claimed the sprinting honours on the fourth stage of the UAE Tour on Wednesday at Marjan Island as the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the leader's jersey

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ):Irish rider Sam Bennett claimed the sprinting honours on the fourth stage of the UAE Tour on Wednesday at Marjan Island as the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the leader's jersey.

Bennett, riding for Deceuninck, beat David Dekker, Caleb Ewan and Elia Viviani at the end of the 204-kilometre stage.

It was the 30-year-old's first win of the season and the 50th of his career.

Pogacar of the UAE Emirates team leads the race, 43secs ahead of Adam Yates.

Thursday's fifth stage ends at Jebel Jais, for the second summit finish of the event.

