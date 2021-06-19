UrduPoint.com
Berrettini Into Queen's Final On His Debut After Beating De Minaur

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:22 PM

Berrettini into Queen's final on his debut after beating De Minaur

Top seed Matteo Berrettini says he hopes he does not sleep too well ahead of Sunday's Queen's tournament final after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Top seed Matteo Berrettini says he hopes he does not sleep too well ahead of Sunday's Queen's tournament final after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Italian has yet to drop a set on his debut at Queen's and although Australian number one De Minaur gave him a good workout he had too much power for his opponent.

An early break in the first set over the fourth-seeded De Minaur and then at 4-4 in the second was sufficient to seal his place in the final of the key warm-up tournament for Wimbledon.

"The goal of the week is to win the title," said Berrettini after he had let out a huge roar of delight.

"There is one more step, for sure, to achieve that but to reach the final is a great achievement with the history of the tournament.

"I had to play my best to beat Alex." Berrettini -- who has been in fine form and arrived on the back of a quarter-final appearance at the French Open -- has won the Serbian Open this year and reached the final of the Madrid Masters.

He grinned when asked does he usually sleep soundly on the eve of a final.

"If I sleep too well then something is off," he said.

"I have to be nervous and the adrenaline has to kick in... I just hope I will sleep enough."Berrettini -- ranked nine in the world and one of 10 Italians in the top 100 -- will play the winner of Canadian second seed Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Shapovalov reached the semi-finals earlier on Saturday completing victory in his match with American Frances Tiafoe, which had been interrupted by bad light on Friday, 6-3, 6-4.

