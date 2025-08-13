Open Menu

Sports, Cultural Festivities Held In South Waziristan To Celebrate Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

Muhammad Rameez Published August 13, 2025 | 06:48 PM

A wave of patriotic fervor is sweeping across South Waziristan as the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South), in collaboration with the district administration and local communities, continues a series of events and activities in connection with the Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq celebrations

Since August 1, various sports festivals have been underway in Wana, Makeen, Sararogha, Ladha, Khankot, and other major towns, attracting enthusiastic participation.

A total of 36 cricket teams, 29 volleyball teams, and 48 football teams are competing across 10 different venues in the region, showcasing talent and passion for the nation.

Alongside the sporting events, schools are hosting spirited programmes featuring national songs, speeches, and cultural performances, drawing large gatherings of students, teachers, and parents.

In both urban and rural areas, solidarity rallies are being held with participants waving national flags and chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

