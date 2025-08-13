Open Menu

Imam-ul-Haq’s Second Consecutive Century Leads Yorkshire To Victory

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:31 PM

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory  

Pakistan opener becomes leading run-scorer of tournament as he accumulated 331 runs so far

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq starred for Yorkshire once again as he scored his second consecutive century to guide his county team to a commanding victory over Lancashire in the Group B match of the One-Day Cup.

Chasing a target of 295, Yorkshire reached 295 for 3 with 19 balls to spare.

Imam-ul-Haq continued his superb form, scoring 117 runs off 124 balls and sharing a 153-run partnership with Will Luxton, who contributed 77 off 63 balls.

Lancashire had posted 294 for 7, thanks to Michael Jones’ 102 and George Balderson’s 70 off 48 balls.

With this innings, Imam-ul-Haq has become the leading run-scorer of the tournament, accumulating 331 runs so far. Additional contributions from James Wetten and Matthew Rees, who scored 41 runs each, helped seal Yorkshire’s comfortable win.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Guide George From Imam-ul-Haq

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

1 minute ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

28 minutes ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

33 minutes ago
 Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

1 hour ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

2 hours ago
vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

2 hours ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

3 hours ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports