Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan opener becomes leading run-scorer of tournament as he accumulated 331 runs so far

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq starred for Yorkshire once again as he scored his second consecutive century to guide his county team to a commanding victory over Lancashire in the Group B match of the One-Day Cup.

Chasing a target of 295, Yorkshire reached 295 for 3 with 19 balls to spare.

Imam-ul-Haq continued his superb form, scoring 117 runs off 124 balls and sharing a 153-run partnership with Will Luxton, who contributed 77 off 63 balls.

Lancashire had posted 294 for 7, thanks to Michael Jones’ 102 and George Balderson’s 70 off 48 balls.

With this innings, Imam-ul-Haq has become the leading run-scorer of the tournament, accumulating 331 runs so far. Additional contributions from James Wetten and Matthew Rees, who scored 41 runs each, helped seal Yorkshire’s comfortable win.