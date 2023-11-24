BISE Lahore wins Inter boards netball championship

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Lahore won the All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Netball Championship.

The host BISE Multan was the runner up while Faisalabad got the third position and Bannu stood at fourth position.

At the end of the championship played at the Multan Board campus ground, Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and Secretary Khurram Shahzad Aslam Qureshi distributed the prizes.

Organizing Secretary and sports Incharge Multan Board Malik Nisar gave a briefing about the competitions and said that the league-based championship continued for two days.

He informed that Lahore won three matches whereas runner-up Multan won two and third position holder Faisalabad won one match.

In the final ceremony, Peshawar Quetta and Bannu Boards Director Sports Manzar Shah, Muhammad Bakhsh and Syed Latif Shah also participated in the ceremony.