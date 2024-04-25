Bismah Maroof Announces Immediate Retirement From International Cricket
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2024 | 01:51 PM
Bismah’s retirement announcement coincides with Pakistan's women's team facing criticism for their recent poor performance against the West Indies women's team as PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of this and disbanded the selection committee.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2024) Former captain of the Pakistan women's team, Bismah Maroof, announced her immediate retirement from international cricket on Thursday.
The 32-year-old while addressing a press conference said, I bid farewell today to the game I love. This journey of cricket has been memorable. These memories will always stay with me."
Expressing her appreciation for the Pakistan Cricket board, Maroof highlighted their trust in her and the platform provided to showcase her skills.
She specifically commended the PCB's commitment to supporting mothers, enabling her to represent her country at the highest level while balancing motherhood. Maroof also thanked the fans for their unwavering support.
Maroof extended her gratitude to her family for their steadfast support throughout her cricketing career.
Bismah Maroof's career includes representing Pakistan in 276 international matches (136 ODIs and 140 T20Is) from December 2006 to April 2024, setting a national record. She accumulated 6262 runs (3369 ODIs and 2893 T20Is) and claimed 80 wickets, accompanied by 33 half-centuries (21 ODIs and 12 T20I fifties) in international cricket.
Lastly, she expressed gratitude to her teammates, emphasizing the camaraderie shared both on and off the field, which she will always cherish.
