UrduPoint.com

Blue Bombers Repeat As Canada's Grey Cup Champions

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 10:50 AM

Blue Bombers repeat as Canada's Grey Cup champions

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Zach Collaros threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darvin Adams in overtime as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured back-to-back Grey Cup championships with a 33-25 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

The Blue Bombers repeated as champions in a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup, which they won 33-12 over the Tiger-Cats, who hosted Sunday's contest which showcases the top two teams in the Canadian Football League.

American Collaros, 33, followed up his touchdown pass with a two-point strike to receiver Rasheed Bailey to cap Winnipeg's opening possession of the extra session in front of a sold-out crowd in Hamilton.

Winnipeg linebacker Kyrie Wilson sealed the victory by intercepting a pass from Ticats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

The Blue Bombers finished with a CFL-best record of 11-3 with two of their three losses coming after they had clinched first place in the West Division. Hamilton (8-6) finished second in the East Division behind the Toronto Argonauts (9-5).

The Tiger-Cats came into the 108th Grey Cup game having won six of their last seven and were trying to win their first Grey Cup at home since 1972.

Hamilton and Winnipeg met just once this season with the Blue Bombers winning 19-6 to kick-start the CFL's resumption.

The league didn't hold a 2020 season due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Football Hamilton Winnipeg Toronto Sunday 2019 2020 From Top Crescent Fibres Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

10 hours ago
 Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence &amp; ..

Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence &amp; Internet of Things to spot li ..

10 hours ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of crede ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign ..

13 hours ago
 Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.