Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Zach Collaros threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darvin Adams in overtime as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured back-to-back Grey Cup championships with a 33-25 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

The Blue Bombers repeated as champions in a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup, which they won 33-12 over the Tiger-Cats, who hosted Sunday's contest which showcases the top two teams in the Canadian Football League.

American Collaros, 33, followed up his touchdown pass with a two-point strike to receiver Rasheed Bailey to cap Winnipeg's opening possession of the extra session in front of a sold-out crowd in Hamilton.

Winnipeg linebacker Kyrie Wilson sealed the victory by intercepting a pass from Ticats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

The Blue Bombers finished with a CFL-best record of 11-3 with two of their three losses coming after they had clinched first place in the West Division. Hamilton (8-6) finished second in the East Division behind the Toronto Argonauts (9-5).

The Tiger-Cats came into the 108th Grey Cup game having won six of their last seven and were trying to win their first Grey Cup at home since 1972.

Hamilton and Winnipeg met just once this season with the Blue Bombers winning 19-6 to kick-start the CFL's resumption.

The league didn't hold a 2020 season due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.